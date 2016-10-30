Armed man robs taxi driver on outskirts of Belfast

A taxi driver has been assaulted and robbed by an armed and masked man in the Castlereagh area.

The incident took place on the Knockbracken Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly before 1.50am a male taxi driver, who was parked in a lay-by, was approached by a man armed with a firearm.

The male demanded money from the driver, struck him on the head and then forced him into the boot of his taxi before making off with a sum of money.

A second male was waiting in the red Seat car they used to flee the scene.

The taxi driver was left badly shaken by the ordeal.

Detectives in Lisburn have appealed for anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area, or who as any information about the incident, to ring the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 232 on 30/10/16 or to call the Crimestopper charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.