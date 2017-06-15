Armed robber steals cash from Victoria Square shopping complex

A man armed with a knife yesterday made off with cash from the Victoria Square shopping complex in Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the robbery.



A PSNI spokesman said that around 11am "it was reported to police that an unknown male, armed with a knife, entered the premises and demanded that staff hand over money".



He added: "The suspect then left the premises with a sum of money. It is believed that he made off on foot in the direction of Rosses Court. He was described as wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap".

A PSNI spokesman has appealed to anyone who may have noticed this male acting suspiciously or any business premises that may have CCTV footage which may help the police investigation, to contact detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Musgrave PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 393 14/06/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.