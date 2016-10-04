Armed robbers terrorise couple

Armed robbers have terrorised a couple in their own home in an early evening raid in the middle of a Banbridge housing development.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the armed robbery at a house in the Chinauley Park area of the town last night, Monday (October 3).

At around 8.30pm a couple, aged in their 30’s, were at home when they answered a knock to their door.

They were confronted by three males, two of whom were armed with suspected firearms.

The males tied the couple up and demanded money from them.

They ransacked the house before making off with a sum of cash and the family car, a white Mercedes CLA 45.

The couple were not physically injured but left shocked by their ordeal.

One male is described as being aged in his mid-30’s or early 40’s, of medium build and height and with dark brown stubble.

The second male is described as being approximately 6’ tall and well built.

The third male is described as being approximately 5’5” tall and of slim build.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information about the location of the white Mercedes car to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 1312 of 03/10/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.