Armed robbery at Belfast off sales

An off licence on the Upper Newtownards Road was robbed at knifepoint on Saturday morning.

Police reported that shortly after 10am a man carrying a knife entered the premises and threatened a female staff member beofre making off with a sum of cash. He is described as being in his forties, approximately 5’6” or 5’8” and of medium build.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 379 of 15/04/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.