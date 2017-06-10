Armed robbery in St George’s Market area

An armed robber made off with cash from a food outlet in the St George’s Market area of Belfast this morning (Saturday).
Police said the man entered the shop at around 9am, carrying what appeared to be a firearm, and got away with a sum of money from the till.
A female member of staff was left distressed by the incident, but did not require hospital treatment.
The man is described as being about 5’11” in height, of a medium, sstocky build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, coat and woollen hat at the time.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on the non-emergency police number 101, quoting reference 374 of 10/6/17.
Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.
