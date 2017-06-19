Arrest after Larne armed robbery

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a store in Larne by two masked men, one of whom was armed with what is thought to have been a gun.

The other man was reported to be carrying a screwdriver.

The incident took place at commercial permises on Linn Road, Craigyhill early this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Police investigating an armed robbery at commercial premises on Linn Road, Craigyhill, Larne this morning have arrested a 35 year old man on suspicion of robbery. He is currently in police custody.

“At approximately 6.40am Police received a report that as a member of staff opened the premises and entered the store he was confronted by two masked men. One was armed with what is believed to be a firearm and the other had a screwdriver. They demanded money from the male member of staff.

“Both masked men made off with a sum of money. They left the scene in a silver Nissan Micra car, which was stolen from the Argyll Avenue area sometime between 10.00pm on Saturday, 17 June and 6.10am on Sunday, 18 June.

“This vehicle was later found abandoned at approximately 7.35am this morning, at Inver Road, Larne.

“The male member of staff was not injured, however he was left very badly shaken.

“Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in and around the shops on Linn Road, Craigyhill or observed the silver Nissan Micra in the Argyll Avenue/Linn Road/Inver Road areas to contact Detectives at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 208 19/06/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”