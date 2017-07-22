Arrest made after Newtownards robbery bid

Detectives investigating an attempted armed robbery at commercial premises on East Street, Newtownards today (Saturday, 22 July) have arrested a 33 year old man. He is currently in Police custody.

Detective Sergeant Bell said; “It was reported that a male entered a commercial premises at approximately 11:40 am and demanded a sum of cash whilst carrying a suspected firearm. The male is described as slim build wearing a balaclava, dark coloured hooded top, denim jeans and white coloured trainers. He made off on foot along East Street.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact Detectives at Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 541 22/07/2017. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”