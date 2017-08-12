Arrest made as part of petrol bomb probe

Police have arrested a male on suspicion of petrol bomb offences.
The arrest was made in the Lurgan area.
It is understood the arrest is in connection with an incident in the region earlier this week.
There are no further details at this time.
