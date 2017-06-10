Arrests after stabbing in south Belfast

Three men have been arrested following a stabbing incident in south Belfast this morning (Saturday).

Police say a man in his 20s was treated in hospital for a stab wound after an assault around 7.45am in the Hatfield Street area of south Belfast.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said three men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in custody, helping police with inquiries.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 318 of 10/6/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.