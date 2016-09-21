Arrests during major search operation in Lurgan

A major police search operation is currently underway in Lurgan and a number of arrests made.

It’s understood the search is aimed at dissident republican activity in the north Lurgan area.

A police spokesman said: “Police investigating serious crime are conducting a number of searches and have made a number of arrests.”

DUP representatives have welcomed the operation.

They said 15 homes in the area have been evacuated.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: “I congratulate the Police for their action on this. The PSNI are sending out a very clear message – terrorist activity no matter what level will simply not be tolerated.

“Nobody wants to see terrorist activity here and this operation in north Lurgan has once again thwarted the aims of those groups who want to drag Northern Ireland back into the past. Dissident activity has no place in this community.

“I urge anyone with any information linked to these searches or dissident republican activity to contact the police.”

David Simpson MP added, “News that dissident activity is continuing to happen in the area is worrying. These individuals have no regard for life and intend to disrupt normal life here.

“The security forces are to be congratulated in their work for uncovering this and I hope they will continue to make significant strides against terrorism here.”