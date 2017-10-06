Arrests made following early-morning collisions

Two males were arrested following separate road traffic collisions in Newtownabbey on Friday, October 6.

Detailing the incidents in a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Just after 2am a call was received of a car colliding with the centre reservation and a fence on the Antrim Road, Mallusk.

“Local police from Newtownabbey are dispatched and arrived to find the area in complete darkness as a street light had also been taken out by the collision.

“A member of the public saw the driver, a male walk off and kept him in sight. They pointed him out to police and one arrest was made for driving with excess alcohol. The driver was almost twice the limit.”

The police spokesperson continued: “Approximately 15 minutes later there was a collision on the M2 motorway, southbound near to Sandyknowes between a car and a lorry.

“One male driver from the car fled into the fields in the pitch dark. Roads policing (motorway crew) arrived, followed a very short time later by the dog call sign.

“The dog got the scent and off we went. Local Newtownabbey crew who were still at the earlier collision were redirected to assist the dog in closing the driver down.”

The spokesperson added: “The driver was located a while later, about a mile and a half away. He was challenged by the dog and gave up very cold and mucky.

“He admitted to being the driver and was feeling very cold and wet. First aid and aftercare was provided. He was arrested and taken to custody.

“Some drivers just never learn. It’s probably more luck than anything else that no one was seriously injured or killed.”