Arson attack in village was ‘sectarian hate crime’

Police are treating an overnight arson attack which left one car burnt out and another damaged in a Co Antrim village as a sectarian hate crime.

A number of masked men smashed the window of a car in the Castleview area of Glenarm around 12.30am on Friday, before throwing a device into the vehicle, setting it alight.

The fire spread to a second vehicle and the culprits made off in the direction of the sea front.

UUP Alderman Maureen Morrow said: “I am appalled by this cowardly arson attack in a quiet residential area, as are all right thinking people in the village of Glenarm.

“This tactic of targeting people’s property- particularly cars sitting on the public street- is reckless and dangerous and if it continues, could end up with loss of life. It must stop and I fully support the police in their efforts to identify the culprits, make arrests and ultimately put them behind bars.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Simon Ball said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation, to contact police at Larne by calling 101, quoting reference 21 of 28/07/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”