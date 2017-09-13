Arson attack on car

Detectives in Larne are investigating an arson attack on a car at Ardclinis Gardens in the early hours of this morning.

A parked Ford Focus car had a window broken and flammable liquid poured inside, before being set alight shortly after 1am on Wednesday morning.

Damage was caused to the inside of the car as a result of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 31 13/09/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A link between this incident and other recent incidents in Larne is being investigated.