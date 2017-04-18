Arson attack on Larne hairdressers

Police are investigating an arson attack on a hairdressers in Larne and possible links with attacks on other vehicles in the town.

Detectives believe the arson attack may be linked to a falling out between two individuals and do not suspect a paramilitary link at this stage.

A car was reversed into the Main Street premises on Monday night before the vehicle itself was set alight, causing extensive damage to the property.

The attack was reported to police at around 9.30pm.

Police believe one man travelled to the scene in the vehicle, a grey Nissan Primera, and then fled on a blue and white motorcycle driven by a second individual.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “This was a mindless and reckless attack by individuals who have shown no concern for the people of Larne and no respect for the business people trying to make a living in the town. This business has been devastated by this attack and there can be no excuse or justification for what happened here last night.

“We are currently investigating a possible link between this incident and other attacks on vehicles in the town over the course of the weekend. At this time it’s thought a falling out between two individuals may be the catalyst for these incidents however as the investigation is at a very early stage it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further on that particular line of enquiry.

“To date two men in their thirties have been arrested as part of our overall investigation. A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and subsequently charged with GBH and Possession of an offensive weapon. He is expected to appear in court in Ballymena on 11 May. The second male, 32, was detained yesterday. He has since been charged with Common Assault and Making threats to damage property. He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates on 4 May.”

DCI McCubbin urged anyone with information that could help the police investigation to contact them on tel 101, or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.