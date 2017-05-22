Assault accused ‘blamed ex-partner for father’s death’

A man accused of stamping on his ex-partner’s head blamed her for putting his father “in an early grave”, the High Court has heard.

Richard McClung allegedly launched the attack after calling at the woman’s home in Cookstown, Co Tyrone in the early hours of May 16.

Details emerged as the 30-year-old defendant was refused bail.

McClung, of Moygashel Court in Moygashel, faces one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecution counsel Natalie Pinkerton said police flagged down in the Beechway area found spots of blood outside the alleged victim’s property.

The woman claimed she was attacked after getting out of bed to answer McClung’s knock on her front door.

“She stated that she was assaulted by him jumping on her head,” Ms Pinkerton disclosed.

Two witnesses described seeing a woman with a bloodied face lying on the ground before a man tried to lift her into the house, the court heard.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for bruising and finger wounds.

McClung was detained a short time later after approaching police on James Street in the town and asking to be arrested, according to the prosecutor.

In custody he allegedly stated: “I understand I trampled (her) into the ground” and “she put my da in an early grave, I will do my time”.

However, the accused also had to receive medical treatment for a suspected overdose.

He later claimed to have no memory of events due to his consumption of prescription medication.

His barrister argued that photographs of the woman’s injuries did not suggest she had been stamped or trampled on.

Issues were also raised over McClung’s state of mind at the time he spoke to police.

The court heard he has struggled to cope since his father died in January following a battle with alcoholism.

Denying bail, however, Mrs Justice Keegan cited the risks of reoffending and interference with witnesses.