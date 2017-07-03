Attempt made to set fire to Church

Attempts to set fire to a Church in Co Fermanagh have resulted in damage to the inside of the building, the PSNI has said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage that was caused to a church located on Main Street in the Kinawley area.”

Inspector Glen Latimer said : “It was reported that between Wednesday 28th June and 9.30pm on Thursday 29th June, attempts had been made to set fire to a church on Main Street, Kinawley. This resulted in damage being caused to the inside of the premises.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Enniskillen Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1271 of the 29/06/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”