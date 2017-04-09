Attempted murder arrest after woman attacked with hammer

A woman has been attacked with a hammer in north Belfast.

The victim, aged in her 20s, suffered injuries to her face, and has been taken to hospital.

Another woman, aged 35, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

It happened in the Enfield Parade area of west Belfast; a neighbourhood in a loyalist part of the city, not far from the Woodvale Road.

The incident was reported to police at around 10.45pm on Saturday night.

The PSNI released details about it on Sunday afternoon.

They said the 35-year-old has been taken to Musgrave station where she was helping police with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1509 of 8/4/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”