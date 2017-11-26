Attempted murder suspect arrested after east Belfast disturbance

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an early morning disturbance in east Belfast.

Police forced their way into a property in Lendrick Street, off the Newtownards Road, around 8.30am on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Mason said: “Officers forced entry to a property and detained a 47-year-old man who was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to lacerations to his head and cuts to his hands. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening at this time.”

DS Mason added: “We would urge anyone who was in this part of the Newtownards Road between 8am and 8.30am this morning (Sunday) and saw any suspicious activity to get in contact with detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 446 of 26/11/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”