Attempted robber threatens shop staff with tyre iron

A man armed with a tyre iron threatened staff at a newsagents shop - but left the premises empty handed after a member of the public intervened.

The attempted robbery took place at a newsagent shop in Cavendish Street, west Belfast on November 15.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “It was reported that a male, armed with a tyre iron, entered the shop at around 7.55pm on Wednesday night.

"He threatened staff before a member of the public intervened and he left the shop empty handed.

"He was seen leaving the area in a blue hatchback car with another male on board.

"The male who entered the shop is described as being approximately 5 ft 10 ins tall, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue puffa style coat with a fur hood and red scarf over his face.”

He appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1246 of 15/11/17.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.