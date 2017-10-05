Babysitter sex abuse charges thrown out by judge

A man accused of sexually abusing two young girls has been acquitted of all charges after a Crown Court judge halted the trial.

Victor Mark Egerton was charged with abusing the girls as he helped to babysit them in east Belfast between 1979 and 1981.

The 51-year-old, from Rossmore Park in south Belfast, was charged with nine offences, which he denied.

A trial at Belfast Crown Court started earlier this week, but was stopped on Thursday by Judge David McFarland, who spoke of “substantial inconsistencies and contradictions” given by witnesses.

The Belfast Recorder spoke to the jury and told them that after the prosecution confirmed it would not appeal his decision to halt the trial, he was directing them to find Mr Egerton not guilty by direction on all the charges.

After Mr Egerton was formally cleared, he was told by Judge McFarland that he was free to leave the dock.

The complainants in the case, who are now in their 40s, are sisters and claimed they were sexually abused by Mr Egerton when he came with his girlfriend to babysit them.