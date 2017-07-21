Bail denied for man facing GBH allegation

A recovering heroin addict who arrived at court late for his trial was refused Crown Court bail today.

The 31-year old is facing trial on a charge of wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on April 18, 2016.

From Margaret Street in Londonderry, Coady denies the charge and was due to stand trial on June 28. However, after failing to appear at court promptly, an arrest warrant was issued.

An application for bail was made on Coady’s behalf today at Belfast Crown Court. His barrister said that while it was accepted Coady didn’t arrive at court in time for his trial, he did attend court later that day.

She also revealed that after the warrant was issued due to his failure to attend court, Coady was arrested in Belfast on July 13.

The barrister said that if bail was granted, Coady was in a “steady relationship”, would be living with his partner in Londonderry and would abide by any conditions - including reporting to police on a daily basis.

The defence barrister also revealed that Coady was a recovering heroin addict who has been clean since last October, and who is now on an opiate programme, adding that since his arrest earlier this month, Coady has not been receiving this treatment.

A Crown prosecutor revealed that a second trial date of September 11 has now been set, adding that as Coady had already failed to attend his trial, police were opposing his release.

The prosecutor said: “It is the view of police that this defendant should be kept in custody until the trial.”

Belfast Recorder Judge David McFarland said that Coady’s non-attendance for his last trial resulted in both a “cost to the State” and general inconvenience.

The Judge also said that given Coady’s addiction history and his failure to attend court, he “would have concerns” the accused would not turn up for his trial on September 11. On those grounds, the Judge refused the application, and Coady was remanded back into custody.