Bail denied to burglary suspect ‘who simply won’t behave himself’

A Belfast man who “simply won’t behave himself” has been refused bail after it emerged he has a history of breaching conditions imposed.

Ruairi Padraig Walls is currently in custody on charges arising from a burglary and robbery at a house in south Belfast in August 2015.

The 27-year-old, from Donegall Street, is accused of breaking into a house at Newforge Grange, stealing designer sunglasses, clothes and jewellery and of assaulting the 18-year-old occupant, as well as threatening to burn the house down with a 16-year-old girl inside.

During a bail application made on behalf of Walls at the High Court, Mrs Justice Keegan was told that the request was being objected to over concerns Walls would reoffend.

Crown barrister Kate McKay also told the judge that as Walls has breached conditions imposed the last time he was granted bail “multiple times”, there were also concerns he would do the same again.

She said the “plethora of breaches” included drinking alcohol, not observing a curfew and failing to reside at the bail address.

Walls is also alleged to have broken a non-molestation order while on bail following a domestic matter in Lisburn on July 1. During his arrest, Walls is accused of being aggressive to police and of telling officers he had swallowed 27 wraps of heroin.

As a result, he was taken to hospital, where medical tests confirmed he had not ingested any drugs, but had been drinking – which the Crown said was yet another breach of bail.

A barrister acting on behalf of Walls asked that his client be granted bail and said that a job as a casual labourer was available.