Ballymacash break-in: Thieves steal large quantity of cigarettes

Police are investigating the theft of a large quantity of cigarettes from a convenience store in the Ballymacash area of Lisburn.

The thieves broke into Windmill Stores on the Ballymacash Road in the early hours of Monday, January 9.

“Two males have been involved in forcing entry to the store at approximately 2.30am. They have stolen a large quantity of cigarettes before making off across the green area towards Rathvarna Gardens. One of these males was carrying a bin full of the stolen goods,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Police are making enquiries into CCTV held by the store which shows the incident in full. It also shows a small light coloured car, possibly a Fiesta, which drives past the store while the suspects are inside - was this you?

“We would appeal for anyone with information about the incident to contact police on 101 quoting serial 69 of 09/01/17, or pass the information on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111,” the spokesperson added.