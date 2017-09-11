Ballymena assault victim Andrew ‘kind and gentle’

The family and friends of a father-of-two from Ballymena found unconscious on a grass verge with serious head injuries on Friday are waiting anxiously to see if he recovers.

It is believed Andrew Barr, a 32-year-old who runs Flamengo Fitness in Ballymena, suffered his injuries in an assault after a wedding in the town on Thursday night. His parents, Sam and Amanda, said his injuries are “consistent with being kicked in the head”.

He was found in the Leighinmohr Avenue area at 6am on Friday. His work colleagues yesterday paid tribute to the family man they described as “kind and gentle”.

Yasmin Brown, who works at Flamengo Fitness, said: “What I would say about Andrew is what everyone else here would say, that he is kind and gentle, and he is a good laugh too. He always makes me laugh anyway. He is very easy to be around, easy to work with. He is a real family man and his kids were always in and around the place. We’re all just waiting here now and hoping to get some good news about him.”

His parents, Sam and Amanda, meanwhile, have issued an appeal for information.

“He has luckily not lost his sight in his left eye and his punctured lungs are recovering,” they said. “He suffered brain haemorrhaging to both sides of his head one of which is inoperable.”

Mr Barr was in a stable condition in hospital on Monday.