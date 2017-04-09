Ballymena house fire thought to have been deliberate

Police are investigating a potential arson attack on a house in Ballymena.

The blaze began at a house at Dunclug Park in Ballymena in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

It was reported to police at around 4.40am and police have confirmed they are treating the incident as deliberate at this time.

Substantial damage was caused to the house but there were no reports of any injures.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would ask anyone with any information to contact them in Ballymena on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.