BBC journalist acquitted of rape

A BBC journalist has been acquitted of raping a woman.

Sean O’Halloran, of Northland Road, Londonderry was unanimously acquitted of three charges, which he had denied.

They were rape and two charges of sexual assault on May 11, 2014.

A Londonderry Crown Court jury of seven men and five women deliberated for less than an hour before delivering their unanimous not guilty verdicts.

Judge Gordon Kerr QC thanked the members of the jury for their service.

As 30-year-old Mr O’Halloran left the dock he was embraced by family members