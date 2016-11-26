Begging case man ‘back in Czech Republic’

A judge has adjourned the case of a man charged with begging in Ballymena until January but says he has no expectation of him turning up for court.

Pavel Glogar was in the town to visit the Jobs & Benefits office and was allegedly looking for 20pence to make up his bus fare home when the alleged offence was detected.

Glogar (59) of Starfield, Randalstown, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court recently accused of begging at the Pentagon area in Ballymena town centre on June 3 this year.

At the previous court hearing, defence barrister Chris Sherrard said his client, who is on Jobseekers’ Allowance, had gone to the benefits office in Ballymena and was 20p short of his bus fare home and claimed it was not general begging.

Instead he said his client was seeking a “loan” of some money to travel from Ballymena to Randalstown.

Mr Sherrard said his client had “psychiatric issues”.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 24 Mr Sherrard said his client was not present.

He said the accused lives a “transient lifestyle” and was difficult to contact but it was believed he was in the Czech Republic visiting his wife.

District Judge Peter King said he did not expect the accused to turn up for court but adjourned the case to January.