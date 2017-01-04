Belfast: Appeal after man assaulted in ‘racially motivated hate crime’

A man in his 40s was assaulted in central Belfast in the early hours of January 1 in what police are calling ‘a racially motivated hate crime’.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of the Bedford Street assault.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Sometime between 3.40am and 4.00am a man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted by another man who had stopped to talk to him.

“The injured man is a foreign national and this incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

“The man required hospital treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.”

The man who carried out the attack has eben described as being in his early 30s, of slim build and around 5ft 11ins tall. He had been wearing dark clothing and was armed with a sharp object.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this assault, or anyone who knows anything about it, to contact Lisburn Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1000 of 01/01/17.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.