Belfast business extensively damaged in suspected arson attack

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to a suspected arson at a business premises on the junction of Belfast’s Donegall Road and Avenue in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Shortly before 2.30am police received a report that the building was on fire. Northern Ireland and Fire Rescue Service was in attendance.

“The fire which is being treated as deliberate, has caused extensive damage to the inside of the business and also smoke damage to adjoining flats in the area,” the PSNI stated.

“Anyone who has any information which may assist should contact Musgrave, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 189 17/06/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them on 0800 555 111.”