Belfast city centre fires ‘deliberate’

Two fires which broke out at a Belfast city centre building within a matter of days were started deliberately, the Fire Service has said.

Firefighters attended the scene of a blaze on Donegall Street on Monday.

The blaze took hold in derelict property above a takeaway about 4.40pm and was dealt with just before 6pm.

Three pumping appliances and one aerial appliance attended the scene along with 17 fire fighters.

A fire had erupted in the same building around 5.25pm last Friday. Eight appliances and

an aerial appliance were dispatched to the scene.

The road was closed to traffic on both occasions while firefighters dealt with the situation.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service told the News Letter: “Both incidents are being treated as deliberate fires.”