Belfast man charged over city car hijacking offences

A man has been remanded in custody accused of car hijacking offences in south Belfast.
Paul Reid appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court to face a total of seven charges linked to incidents on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old, from Monagh Drive in Belfast, allegedly used force or threats to take control of a Vauxhall Corsa.
He is further charged with the attempted hijacking of a Suzuki vehicle on the same day.
Reid is also accused of trying to rob a man of his wallet and the attempted theft of three chocolate bars from a Tesco store.
Charges of common assault and possessing an article with a blade or point, namely a box cutter, in the University Street area were put to him too.
The final alleged offence involved having diazepam without a prescription.
An investigating detective said he could connect Reid to the charges.
No questions were put to the officer during the brief hearing.
A defence solicitor also confirmed he was not seeking bail because no address was available.
The district judge remanded Reid in custody to appear again by video-link on November 17.
A second man, aged 30, charged with hijacking as part of the same investigation is also due before the court next month.
