Belfast man charged over city car hijacking offences

A man has been remanded in custody accused of car hijacking offences in south Belfast.

Paul Reid appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court to face a total of seven charges linked to incidents on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, from Monagh Drive in Belfast, allegedly used force or threats to take control of a Vauxhall Corsa.

He is further charged with the attempted hijacking of a Suzuki vehicle on the same day.

Reid is also accused of trying to rob a man of his wallet and the attempted theft of three chocolate bars from a Tesco store.

Charges of common assault and possessing an article with a blade or point, namely a box cutter, in the University Street area were put to him too.

The final alleged offence involved having diazepam without a prescription.

An investigating detective said he could connect Reid to the charges.

No questions were put to the officer during the brief hearing.

A defence solicitor also confirmed he was not seeking bail because no address was available.

The district judge remanded Reid in custody to appear again by video-link on November 17.

A second man, aged 30, charged with hijacking as part of the same investigation is also due before the court next month.