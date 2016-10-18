Belfast man charged with attack on female cousin

A woman was allegedly attacked by her cousin for refusing to provide a false statement about a suspected bogus hijacking, a court has heard.

She claims to have lost consciousness after Scott Keenan subjected her to violence last week, police said.

Keenan appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and attempted criminal damage to a car.

The 31-year-old, of Ogilvie Street in the city, also faces counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice, intimidating a witness, and wasting police time.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between October 9 and 17.

Opposing bail, an investigating detective revealed the charges are connected to a suspected fake report of a vehicle hijacking.

The alleged incident was not reported to police until 20 hours later, the court heard.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall heard claims that Keenan approached his cousin and asked her to say she was in the vehicle with him.

“She said she didn’t want to know (and alleged) that he assaulted her in and out of the flat, causing her to lose consciousness,” the detective added.

Two days later it was claimed that Keenan met her again at a shop and told her she was lucky there were cameras.

He followed her out and punched the window of a car she got into, it was alleged.

When Keenan was arrested, according to police, he stated that he was “going to get her”.

The detective argued that if released the accused could try to use the family link to interfere with the course of justice.

Refusing bail, Judge Bagnall cited the risk of interference with witnesses and reoffending.

She remanded Keenan in custody to appear again by video-link on November 15.