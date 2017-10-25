Belfast man convicted in Germany for 1996 IRA attack on Army barracks

A Northern Ireland man has been convicted in Germany of attempted murder for participating in an IRA attack on a British Army barracks in the city of Osnabrueck more than two decades ago.

The court said James Anthony Oliver Corry was sentenced to four years in prison.

The 48-year-old Belfast man was extradited from the Republic of Ireland last December to face charges.

He was convicted of being part of an IRA unit that fired three mortar shells on to the grounds of the Quebec Barracks in Osnabrueck on June 28 1996.

Only one of the shells detonated, damaging buildings and vehicles but injuring no one.

The Provisional IRA killed nearly 1,800 people from 1970 to July 2005, when it formally renounced violence.