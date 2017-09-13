Belfast man unsuitable for drink driving course, says judge

A member of an ambulance crew spotted a car swerving across a main road in the early hours of the morning and when police stopped the vehicle a short time later an over-the-limit golf club barman was at the wheel.

Eamonn Jordan (21), of Harberton Park in the Malone Road area of Belfast, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath when he appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The incident was detected between Ballymena and Ballymoney at around 4am on Sunday August 20 this year.

It was the defendant’s second drink driving offence in a short period of time and because of that District Judge Liam McNally told him he was unsuitable for the drink driving course which, if completed, can reduce any ban by a quarter.

Jordan was banned from driving for three years and fined £550 and warned by the judge that if he appears back in court for a similar matter he could find himself facing jail.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of driving with excess alcohol; using a Volkswagen Tiguan without insurance; no driving licence and taking the vehicle without the consent of the owner.

A prosecutor said at 3.45am on August 20 this year police received a report from a member of an ambulance crew that a Tiguan vehicle was being driven erratically on the Crankill Road dual-carriageway and was “swerving all over the road”.

Police stopped the vehicle at 4.08am and it emerged the vehicle belonged to Jordan’s mother who had not given him permission to use it.

The defendant had an alcohol/breath reading of 80, with the legal limit being 35 and full admissions were made to the offences.

He pleaded guilty in court where defence barrister Thomas McKeever said his client, a barman in a “local golf club,” comes from a good family and that the defendant’s mother and father were in the public gallery.

Mr McKeever said Jordan had a relevant record with a previous drink driving offence last year which he said was “out of character”.

The lawyer said his client seemed to have an issue with decision-making when it came to alcohol.

Judge McNally said it was “disturbing” that having done the drink-driving course and getting three months off the ban for the first offence it didn’t have much impact on the defendant as within a month of being back on the road he was drink-driving again.

In the circumstances, the judge said it would be a “waste of time” to offer the defendant the drink driving course for the latest matter.

Jordan will have to re-sit his driving test when the three-year ban expires.