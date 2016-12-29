Belfast man wanted by police found hiding in wardrobe

A man wanted for allegedly attacking and threatening to kill his ex-wife was found hiding in a wardrobe, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Police spent four days searching for Martin Dundon amid claims of two separate violent outbursts and trashing the woman’s home.

The 43-year-old accused, of Glen Road in Belfast, denies charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, burglary, criminal damage, theft, threats to kill and common assault.

During a bail application prosecution counsel alleged that he went into his estranged wife’s home in the city on November 11 and started accusing her of having a boyfriend.

Dundon punched her twice to the face and caused £100 worth of damage to an intercom set before being arrested by police called to the scene, it was claimed.

Crown lawyer Kate McKay said he was released but returned to the flat later that month to launch a second assault as the woman made dinner.

She claimed Dundon grabbed her by the hair and throat, punching her to the back of the head before their teenage daughter managed to pull him away.

A TV stand and glass cabinet were among £900 worth of furniture smashed, the court heard.

Dundon, who allegedly stole house keys before leaving, was circulated as wanted for arrest.

“Four days later he was located at his sister’s house in Ballymena, hiding in a wardrobe,” Mrs McKay disclosed.

Both the alleged victim and her daughter have since withdrawn their statements of complaint.

Madam Justice McBride was told they felt it was not in their culture, as members of the Traveller community, to go to court.

Defence barrister Damien Halleron argued that Dundon should be released because of the withdrawals.

He claimed that if the alleged victim is not prepared to go to court the case against his client is “going nowhere”.

But even though Dundon denies being at the flat, it was disclosed that fresh blood found at the scene has been confirmed as his.

Adjourning the bail application, Madam Justice McBride directed the Public Prosecution Service to confirm within even days if it plans to pursue the case.