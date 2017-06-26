Belfast men remanded on hatchet attack attempted murder charge

Two men were remanded in custody today charged with attempted murder following a hatchet attack in north Belfast.

A 34-year-old man was struck on the head with the alleged weapon at Glenrosa Link in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital and said to be in a stable condition.

Appearing together in the dock at Belfast Magistrates’ Court were James Edwards and Piaras Devenney, both aged 26.

Edwards, of Glenrosa Street, and Devenney, from Rosemount Gardens in the city, are jointly accused of attempted murder.

A detective told the court she could connect them to the charge.

Defence lawyers did not cross-examine or seek bail during the hearing.

Although no further details of the alleged attack were disclosed, it was confirmed that the charge is being contested.

Both accused were remanded in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.