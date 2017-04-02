Belfast murder: Victim is named

Police have named the 31-year-old man who died following an altercation in Belfast City Centre early this morning.

Paul McCready from north Belfast passed away in hospital earlier from injuries sustained in the incident on Donegall Street at around 12.50am.

Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 2nd April 2017 Police at the scene on the junction of Waring Street and Donegall Street in Belfast City Centre where an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning resulted in a 31-year-old man dying in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene with the police treating it as murder. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

The PSNI are treating the incident as murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The male passed away in hospital from injuries sustained in an altercation in the Donegall Street area shortly before 1am.

“A 30 year old man was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce is leading the investigation. He said: “We are aware that there would have been quite a number of people in the Donegall Street area at the time that this incident occurred and we are keen to speak with as many witnesses and passers-by as possible.

Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 2nd April 2017 Police at the scene on the junction of Waring Street and Donegall Street in Belfast City Centre where an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning resulted in a 31-year-old man dying in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene with the police treating it as murder. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

“The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101 quoting reference 94 02/04/17.”

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said the man’s death has shocked the local community.

“The death of a 31 year-old-man following an altercation close to Donegall Street in Belfast city centre has shocked local people.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of this man at this time.

“I would appeal for anyone with information on this incident to come forward and contact the police.”