Belfast murder victim named as Hazem Ahmed Ghreir

Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch have named the man who died following a stabbing in Belfast as Hazem Ahmed Ghreir.

Det Insp Darren McCartney, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to investigate the murder of Hazem, who was in his 30s, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Downshire Place vicinity of Great Victoria Street last night at around 10.45pm to contact police. I would also ask anyone who has any footage captured from the incident to get in touch.

“At this stage of the investigation we do not believe race was an issue and we are not treating this matter as a hate crime.

“An 18-year-old male who we arrested last night is currently in custody at Musgrave PSNI station and is assisting police with their enquiries.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street on 101 or, if anonymously on Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.