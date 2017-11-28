Belfast sexual harassment case settled for £35,000

A woman who claimed she had been sexually harassed while working at an O2 shop in Belfast has accepted £35,000 in damages.

Sales advisor Natasha McCullough alleged she had endured sexual harassment by her line manager between January and August last year causing her great distress.

It was also claimed during the proceedings that Ms McCullough’s complaint was not properly handled. She signed off work on sick leave and has since resigned.

Settling the case, without an admission of liability, Telefonica UK Limited apologised to Ms McCullough for “any injury to feelings, distress and upset,” caused – and agreed to provide equality training to all staff to remind them of their obligations and responsibilities under the Sex Discrimination Order 1976.

Ms McCullough was supported in her case by the Equality Commission.

In a statement, she said: “This entire episode ended up being a serious source of stress for me. I had a lot of painful and unsightly physical symptoms of stress, breathing difficulties and, eventually, panic attacks and I felt frightened, powerless and vulnerable. I felt that I was being isolated because I had complained about the behaviour.”

Equality Commission chief executive Dr Evelyn Collins said the case should remind all employers “how important it is to ensure, not just that they have appropriate policies in place, but also that their policies are actually being implemented”.

She said: “Managers should be alert to unacceptable behaviour and take appropriate action to stop it.

“When complaints of sexual harassment are made, employers must ensure that they are dealt with promptly, seriously and confidentially and in accordance with the internal grievance procedure, treating employees with fairness, dignity and respect.”

Dr Collins added: “The company has agreed in the settlement to meet with the Equality Commission and review its equal opportunities policies, practices and procedures and to implement any reasonable recommendations the commission may make.

“It is an important outcome of the resolution of cases like these that lessons are learned. Every employer should have effective policies in place, not just to deal with such situations when they arise, but to ensure that they have taken all reasonable steps to prevent them occurring in the first place.”