Belfast teenager charged over ‘grossly offensive’ Manchester bombing message

A teenager accused of posting a grossly offensive message about the Manchester bombing on social media is to confirm next month if he will contest the charge.

Kevin O’Neill appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court over comments he allegedly made online in the wake of the atrocity.

The 19-year-old, from Cliftonville Road in the city, faces a charge of improper use of a public electronic communications network.

He was arrested last month under the Malicious Communications Act.

Twenty-two people were killed and scores more injured when a suicide bomber attacked fans leaving an Ariana Grande pop concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

O’Neill spoke only to confirm he understood the charge against him.

Defence solicitor Sarah McKeown requested a two-week adjournment to consider all the papers received in the case.

She is expected to confirm her client’s attitude to the charge on his next appearance.

O’Neill was released on continuing bail to return to court on July 3.