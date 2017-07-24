Belfast teenager’s Manchester bomb comments charge dropped

A teenager accused of posting a grossly offensive message about the Manchester bombing on social media has had the charge withdrawn.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told Kevin O’Neill will instead be cautioned over comments made online in the wake of the atrocity.

The 19-year-old, from Cliftonville Road in the city, had been charged with improper use of a public electronic communications network.

He was arrested following the terror attack under the Malicious Communications Act.

Twenty-two people were killed and scores more injured when a suicide bomber targeted fans leaving an Ariana Grande pop concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

O’Neill appeared back in court on Monday for the final resolution to the case.

His lawyer confirmed that the Public Prosecution Service has agreed to withdraw the charge on the basis that a formal caution is to be administered.

On that basis District Judge Fiona Bagnall agreed to the criminal proceedings being ended.