Belfast thieves steal £20,000 worth of skiing clothes

Ski clothing worth over £20,000 has been stolen from a Belfast adventure centre.

Police said at least three people broke into We Are Vertigo at Cedarhurst Road in Castlereagh around 10.15pm on Wednesday.

They made off with items including North Face and Dare 2b gear and a large number of jackets, trousers and fleeces.

We Are Vertigo released CCTV footage of the men breaking into the facility and carrying out the raid before making off in a Transit van.

Gareth Murphy, owner of We Are Vertigo, said: “Since 2013 we have worked tirelessly to grow the business to offer family friendly skiing, trampolining and adventure experiences as well as a luxury spa facility.

“For thieves to break in and steal this amount of stock is devastating. The theft has come as a major blow to We Are Vertigo. I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact the PSNI.”