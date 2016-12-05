Bleeding man lied to officer: “I’ve got HIV and I hope you become infected’

A man who was bleeding after a report of him being disorderly in Coleraine, was being untruthful to a PSNI officer when he claimed he was “HIV” positive before adding he hoped the constable “would become infected”.

The court heard when the officer went to wash his hands, Ryan Millen (18), whose address was given as no fixed abode, Magherafelt, then struggled with another constable and shouted abuse.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday police were called to the Churchlands Road area of Coleraine on the night of October 23 after a report from Millen’s mother that he had arrived home drunk and was causing a disturbance.

He was in the street when police arrived and became aggressive to police and made the ‘HIV’ comment, according to a prosecutor.

After being arrested Millen began “singing sectarian songs” in a police cell van and when he head butted the inside of the vehicle he had to be taken to hospital.

Millen appeared at the court via video link from Hydebank prison and his defence barrister Alan Stewart said the defendant wished to apologise for his actions but that he had “zero recollection” after drinking vodka and beer and could not remember leaving a bar.

Mr Stewart said the language used by Millen to police was “completely unacceptable”.

Millen admitted charges of assaulting and resisting police and being disorderly and was jailed for three months.