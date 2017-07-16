Body found at Shaw’s Bridge still not identified

Police are continuing their efforts to identify a man whose body was found in a river in Belfast on Friday.

The PSNI held a press conference on Sunday at Shaw’s Bridge where the man’s body was found.

They have shared photos of a number of items of clothing worn by the deceased including a belt, trainers and jeans.

The police say the man, who was in his 50s, was carrying no identification and they have so far been unable to locate family members or next of kin to inform them of his passing.

He is described as being around 5’ 8” tall and was wearing navy blue jeans, a dark belt with a rectangular buckle, a black T-shirt, and silver and navy trainers in a men’s size 10.

He was not wearing any distinctive jewellery, nor does he have any tattoos or piercings.

Shoes: one of the images of items worn by the male whose body was found at Shaws Bridge in Belfast on Friday July 14 2017.

He was however wearing two compression bandages on his left upper arm, and bears an appendix scar.

Police are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

Jeans: one of the images of items worn by the male whose body was found at Shaws Bridge in Belfast on Friday July 14 2017.