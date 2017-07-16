Body found at Shaws Bridge still not identified

Police are continuing their efforts to identify a man whose body was found in a river in Belfast on Friday.

The PSNI held a press conference yesterday at Shaw’s Bridge where the man’s body was found.

They have shared photos of a number of items of clothing worn by the deceased including a belt, trains and jeans.

The police service say the man who is in his fifties was carrying no identifcation and they have so far been unable to locate family members or next of kin to inform them of his passing.

He is described as being around 5’ 8” tall and was wearing navy blue jeans, a dark belt with a rectangular buckle, a black T-shirt, and silver and navy trainers in a men’s size 10.

He was not wearing any distinctive jewellery, nor does he have any tattoos or piercings.

He was however wearing two compression bandages on his left upper arm, and bears an appendix scar.

Police are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.