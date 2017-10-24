Body recovered from River Foyle

The PSNI has confirmed a body was recovered from the River Foyle in Londonderry on Tuesday.

The body was recovered by Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers shortly before 10.30am.

The police say they believe the body to be that of missing person Mark Gallagher.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the body has been taken for a post mortem examination and to be identified.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time," wrote the PSNI on Facebook.

It is believed 46 year-old Mr. Gallagher entered the river on October 13.