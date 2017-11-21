Bomb disposal team at Co Down security alert

Police are dealing with a security alert in Ballynahinch.
Cordons have been put in place and ATO have been tasked to the scene. Lisburn Street has been closed at the Mackraknock junction.
There are no further details at this time.
