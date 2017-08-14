Border ‘an aid’ to rural criminals

The ease with which stolen livestock and machinery can be smuggled across the border is a large contributing factor in alarming rural crime figures for Northern Ireland, the UFU president has said.

Barclay Bell was commenting following the release of figures that show rural crime cost £2.5 million in the Province last year.

He said the latest rural crime statistics underline the need for tougher action when criminals are brought before the courts.

The UFU president said: “For some time we have been critical of the lenient sentences handed down by the courts, and we have been pressing for a change of approach.

“The situation is worsened here by the ability of thieves to take livestock and expensive machinery across the border, despite recent cooperation by the police and respective agriculture departments to prevent this happening.

“We welcome initiatives such as trailer marking, freeze branding livestock and the use of tracker devices on tractors and other machinery.

“However, we remain unhappy that despite the efforts of farmers to make their property secure, and the efforts of the PSNI, the sentences the courts hand out do not reflect an attitude that this is a crime that needs to be taken seriously.”

Mr Bell said the UFU recognises that in an era when all public sector budgets are under pressure that there are limits to what the PSNI can do to protect the countryside, which by definition is open.

He added: “We would, however, like to see more cooperation between the police and the authorities on both sides of the border, so they can target criminals more effectively.

“We also believe the Department of Justice needs to amend sentencing guidelines.

“These are crimes that need to be taken seriously, because of the social and economic damage they create – and the fact we know that if confronted criminals are prepared to use violence.”