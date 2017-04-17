Boy, 14, hit with bottle on Belfast street

Police in Belfast are appealing for witnesses following what is believed to have been a bottle attack on a teenage boy.

It happened in the High Street area of the city centre yesterday evening at around 9.20pm, in which he sustained injuries to his face and head.

Sergeant Nathan Stewart said : “A 14-year-old boy was struck by what we believe was a bottle and taken to hospital where he was treated for a gash to the back of his head.

“We are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with police at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1042 of 16/4/17.

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”