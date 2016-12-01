Boy (6) left ‘terrified’ after burglary

A man and his young son have been left badly shaken after a burglary at their home in the Maryville area of Banbridge.

The man and his six-year-old son were in the property at the time of the incident, which happened at around 9.10pm on Tuesday night (November 29).

It’s understood the burglars, thought to have been two males, got into the property by forcing open a window.

They fled empty handed when the male householder heard them and shouted that the police were on the way.

Posting on the Banbridge Saints and Sinners Facebook page, the householder’s mother said: “They’ve left my son very shaken and my wee grandson terrified.”

Praising local police for their swift response to the incident, she added: “I don’t want to frighten anyone, but please be vigilant about your home security, especially at this time of year. Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the vicinity of Maryville last night (Tuesday) please contact the police and hopefully get these two tramps off the streets.”

Police have confirmed that nothing was reported stolen during the incident.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area on Tuesday night to contact them in Banbridge on 101 quoting reference number 1202 of 29/11/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the Independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.